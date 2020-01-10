on today’s show…

Alex Horton, from the Washington Post, will be here to discuss how Russian Operatives are targeting Veteran Groups through social media to lead a massive misinformation campaign.

Kentucky Progressive Senate Candidate, Charles Booker, will join us to discuss his challenge to Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the biggest news of the week.

And we’ll listen to my interview with Jamal Abdi, President of the National Iranian American Council about the recent drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi military commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

