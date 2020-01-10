Via RT America: Tech giant Apple scans users’ private photos in search of child abuse images, chief privacy officer Jane Horvath confirmed this week at CES. She says the practice helps fight child exploitation without breaking encryption. Sara Montes de Oca reports for News.Views.Hughes. Meanwhile, Apple is resisting FBI requests for access to the phone data of the Saudi aviation student responsible for the fatal shooting at a Naval air station in Pensacola, Florida. “America’s Lawyer” contributor Mollye Barrows joins Scottie Nell Hughes to share her expertise.
Home Corporate