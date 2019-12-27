The Republican Party hasn’t done a single thing to help working class Americans in the past 40 years. Not one thing. And yet working class voters continue to put these charlatans in power. The reason is simple: The Republican Party has managed to con their way into power by preying on the fears of these voters, convincing them to vote against their own self interests. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains how this happened.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR