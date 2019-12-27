The Republican Party hasn’t done a single thing to help working class Americans in the past 40 years. Not one thing. And yet working class voters continue to put these charlatans in power. The reason is simple: The Republican Party has managed to con their way into power by preying on the fears of these voters, convincing them to vote against their own self interests. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains how this happened.
