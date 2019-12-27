Last week was huge for Mitch McConnell, as he managed to push through a handful of Trump’s judicial nominees who are now preparing to serve their lifetime appointments on courts across the country. One in four federal judges on district courts are now Trump appointees, and the damage that they will cause will harm this country for generations to come. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR