Last week was huge for Mitch McConnell, as he managed to push through a handful of Trump’s judicial nominees who are now preparing to serve their lifetime appointments on courts across the country. One in four federal judges on district courts are now Trump appointees, and the damage that they will cause will harm this country for generations to come. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.
