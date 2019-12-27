In what can only be viewed as a complete failure of capitalism, the cost of private health insurance in the United States has risen by more than 50% in the past decade, while costs of government-run healthcare plans have only risen by about 12%. The private market is failing American consumers, and that is because capitalism today is only about greed. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

