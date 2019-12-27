According to Rudy Giuliani’s allies, he has been bragging for months about how much money he has made since going to work for Donald Trump. That may be all well and good for Giuliani, but that newfound fortune is what has landed him in legal trouble, and he’ll be lucky if he gets to hang onto any of it. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com.

