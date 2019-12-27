A new poll suggests that Florida could very easily turn blue in 2020, as a slim majority of voters disapprove of the job that Donald Trump is doing. But the poll also offers some bad news for Democrats, as all of the other Republicans in the state have fairly generous approval ratings. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains how this could effect the 2020 election in Florida and other states.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

