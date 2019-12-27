According to startling new data, a grand total of 91 Fortune 500 companies paid exactly ZERO dollars in federal income taxes in 2018, thanks to the GOP tax scam. On top of that, several hundred other companies paid less than half the effective tax rate, which is just as remarkable considering that Trump lowered that rate to just 21%. The government is now running on empty because of these tax cuts, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

