According to startling new data, a grand total of 91 Fortune 500 companies paid exactly ZERO dollars in federal income taxes in 2018, thanks to the GOP tax scam. On top of that, several hundred other companies paid less than half the effective tax rate, which is just as remarkable considering that Trump lowered that rate to just 21%. The government is now running on empty because of these tax cuts, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

