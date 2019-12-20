on today’s show…

Bryce Covert, from The Nation Magazine, will join us to explain why Medicare expansion is transforming politics in red states like Kentucky.

Jonathan Larsen, from TYT Investigates, will help us uncover the story of a black South Bend man shot by a white police officer, and how racial tensions in the Indiana city are becoming an issue for Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the biggest news of the week.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Zina Spezakis who is running for congress in New Jersey’s 9th District

