Donald Trump sent a rambling letter to Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, telling her that she needed to call off the impeachment vote because the whole thing has been unfair to him. He claimed that the victims of the Salem Witch Trials had more due process than he has been offered, a claim that is wholly inaccurate and downright bonkers. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

So folks, today is the day and at some point before the end of the day, Donald Trump is likely to become the third president in the history of the United States to actually be impeached by the house of representatives. But yesterday, right, we got to talk about what happened yesterday. The letter, the letter that is going to go down in history as just further proof that Donald Trump is clearly not mentally fit to ever be president of the United States. So in this letter that Donald Trump sent to Nancy Pelosi where he warned her that she cannot go forward with impeachment, although she can absolutely go forward with impeachment, he told the Democrats specifically Pelosi, this impeachment represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power by Democrat lawmakers. Unequaled in nearly two and a half centuries of American legislative history. Unprecedented. Unless of course you look back what, 22, 23 years to bill Clinton, where Republicans spent years trying to find any kind of dirt they could on him in order to impeach him. That’s how that whole thing started. Folks, they had been investigating bill Clinton since day one. You know, whitewater, you know, accusations of assault, all of those things were looked into by Republicans so they could find something, anything to get this man impeached and eventually they caught him lying about an affair and that’s why they impeached him. That’s how they impeached. And based on that lie about an extra marital affair that had nothing to do with legislation of any kind. That’s it. That’s, that’s where they got him. So, so Trump’s a little little wrong about that, but he continues by proceeding with your invalid impeachment. You are violating your oath of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the constitution and you are declaring open war on American democracy. It is no more legitimate than the executive branch charging members of Congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power. No, you abused your power. You know, that’s, that’s pretty much generally accepted at this point. Polls show that people believe that you did, that the evidence shows that you pretty much did that this is not unconstitutional. Congress absolutely has the right to do this and they have the right to set the terms as to what rises to an impeachable offense. Maybe if you took the time to read the constitution, you would understand that a little bit better and then he tries to make the moral plea to Pelosi. He says, you do not know, nor do you care. The great damage and hurt you have inflicted upon wonderful and loving members of my family. You conducted a fake investigation upon the democratically elected president of the United States and you are doing it yet again. You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones obstructing. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish, personal, political and partisan gain. Good alliteration there, bud can help a thing. Maybe you had a couple other people write that part for you cause I don’t think you’re that clever, but nonetheless, this is what it is. It’s nuts. That’s what the president is. He’s nuts. Yes, Congress has the authority to do that. I don’t care if you agree with it or not. They have this ability. This is their right. They’re not violating their oath of office by doing this. They’re not undoing a, an election. By doing this. I mean, all of these arguments that Republicans are bringing up are downright stupid. These aren’t the same arguments they were trying to make when they were impeaching bill Clinton saying, we’re going to undo the election. Democrats weren’t saying you’re undoing an election. No, because at least back then we were actually slightly more mature as a country. Both political parties were a little bit more mature, but I guess that’s gone out the window. Nancy Pelosi responded to the letter, said, it’s ridiculous. Hey, great response. Right? But honestly, at one point in the letter, this is the part that really drove me nuts. Is Trump said the victims of the Salem witch trials had more due process than he has had. You know, the women who were hanged, one or two I think actually did get burned. And then of course you, you also had a couple both in the United States and uh, in, in which trials overseas where they were actually tied to rocks thrown into the water. And if they drowned then that meant they weren’t a witch, that that was the due process these, these people got. So yeah, bud I, I’m going to go ahead and side with the everybody else on this because you, you’ve been offered due process. They offered you to come sit in, they’ve offered to have you testify. If you want to talk about not getting due process, why don’t we look over at what Mitch McConnell’s about to do in the Senate? No witnesses, no new evidence. Quick as possible so we can get him acquitted and move on. That is not due process, but at the end of the day, Trump is scared and that’s what we need to take away from this. The stupid crazy things he says in the letter. Yes, we know he’s stupid and crazy, you know. Oh, Polosi said this is ridiculous. Who cares what Pelosi has to say in response to this. The fact of the matter is that Congress did not do anything illegal with this impeachment. It is well within their authority to move forward with it, and it’s terrifying Donald Trump because he knows that even though he’s going to be acquitted in the Senate, he still is going to be the third person in us history to carry that badge of being impeached.