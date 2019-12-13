on today’s show…

Ian Millhiser, from Vox, will explain how Donald Trump has done more to hurt the federal judiciary, than any other president in recent history.

The Nation Magazine’s, John Nichols, will stop by to discuss the multiple articles of impeachmentagainst President Trump.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to run down all the biggest news of the week.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Jessica Scarane, who is primarying Senator Chris Coons in Delaware

to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.