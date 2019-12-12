Donald Trump is not happy that he didn’t win Time’s Person of the Year, and he’s taking out his frustration on the winner, Greta Thunberg. On Thursday, Trump tweeted out that the young activist needed anger management and also that she should just go to the movies with a friend. Trump is terrified of powerful women, regardless of their age, and this tweet is just further proof. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Before 9:00 AM this morning, Donald Trump had tweeted 70 times. So this man woke up, just pissed off at the world and let everyone know it by sending out more than 70 tweets before most people had arrived at work this morning. One of those tweets was an attack on time magazine’s person of the year, Gretta Thunberg, the 16 year old climate activists that has been in the news for the past year trying to inspire the world to do something about the issue of climate change. And even though she didn’t attack Donald Trump today, she didn’t say anything to him or about him. The president obviously bitter over the fact that he didn’t win person of the year tweeted out the following. He said, so ridiculous. Gretta must work on her anger management problem. Then go to a good old fashion movie with a friend. Chill Gretta, chill. Now obviously we could talk about the projection. Donald Trump is the one with the anger management issues. We could talk about the misogyny and the ageism of him thinking that, Oh, this little girl just needs to go to a movie with a friend. Like all good little girls should do. And then the, uh, you know, condescension of the chill Gretta chill, you know, which is also a play on the whole global warming thing. But instead, I think we need to talk about the fact that Donald Trump is absolutely terrified of powerful women. And it doesn’t matter how old that woman is, if she is powerful, if she is articulate, if she is smart, intelligent, and not willing to back down. Donald Trump is terrified of them. And Gretta Thunberg is no exception. This is what this is about. This is a powerful woman who’s only 16 years old who has put Donald Trump in his place along with other authoritarian leaders across the planet. She is not backing down, she’s not trying to compromise with them. And that terrifies somebody like Donald Trump, just like he’s terrified of people like Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi. Now, I don’t agree with most of what Nancy Pelosi does. I don’t agree with everything Maxine waters do- does, but they are, let’s be honest, powerful women. And that terrifies Donald Trump. He’s a man and every woman on the planet should bow down to him. And whenever he encounters one that’s not willing to do that on every single issue, he attacks them. And that’s what we saw happen here this morning. But also, let’s keep in mind that, what was it about a week ago, one of the witnesses in the impeachment hearing mentioned his son’s name wasn’t attacking his son, wasn’t going after, wasn’t insulting him, wasn’t mocking him or making fun of him or him to go to the movies with his buddies just said his name and Republicans lost their damn minds. How dare you invoke a child’s name? How dare you go after a child? And rightfully so. A lot of Progressive’s pointed out like, Hey, hasn’t Donald Trump been attacking Gretta Thunberg? And then here we are a week later and he’s doing the same thing. Now I pointed that out on Twitter this morning and I had a lot of people say, yeah, but the difference is Gretta chose to be in the spotlight. And Baron didn’t. Doesn’t matter folks. Baron may not have chosen to be in the spotlight, but his father made that choice for him. So he’s there whether he wants to be or not. He’s there and he wasn’t even being made fun of. This young woman. Gretta didn’t choose to be insulted by world leaders. Didn’t choose to be made fun of in front of millions of people on Twitter by the president whose wife is running a be best campaign to put an end to online bullying. Did she, did she sign up for that? No. All this young woman had the audacity to do was tell us to stop destroying the planet. And if you think that that makes her fair game for ridicule, then guess what? You’re a horrible human being too.