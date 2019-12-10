Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss how New York is the latest state to file a lawsuit against Juul alleging their marketing practices are directly responsible for fueling the teen vaping epidemic. Plus, a discussion about the two federal prison guards who were assigned to keep watch of Jeffrey Epstein the night of his death that have been indicted. Also, RT correspondent Brigida Santos explains an Illinois investigation that reveals tens of thousands of schoolchildren being unlawfully isolated from their classmates as a form of punishment. Then, legal journalist Mollye Barrows talks about how Nestlé is now pushing to drastically increase its extraction of freshwater from Florida waterways to over one million gallons a DAY.

