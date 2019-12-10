Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss how New York is the latest state to file a lawsuit against Juul alleging their marketing practices are directly responsible for fueling the teen vaping epidemic. Plus, a discussion about the two federal prison guards who were assigned to keep watch of Jeffrey Epstein the night of his death that have been indicted. Also, RT correspondent Brigida Santos explains an Illinois investigation that reveals tens of thousands of schoolchildren being unlawfully isolated from their classmates as a form of punishment. Then, legal journalist Mollye Barrows talks about how Nestlé is now pushing to drastically increase its extraction of freshwater from Florida waterways to over one million gallons a DAY.

Click here to learn more about Juul lawsuits.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR