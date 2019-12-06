on today’s show…

Dominic Renfrey, from the Center for Constitutional Rights, and activist, Anne White Hat, will join us to discuss a new report and lawsuit against the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Climatologist, Michael Mann, will join us to discuss COP 25 and how we can hold big polluters liable for destroying the climate.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to help me run down a huge news week.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Kina Collins, who is running for Congress in Illinois 7th District.

