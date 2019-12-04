In the Democrats’ Impeachment summary from the Intelligence Committee, call logs were included that show that Ranking Republican Devin Nunes made and received multiple calls from Lev Parnas in April, completely blowing up his defense that he was not involved in the Ukraine scandal. Nunes appeared on Fox News Tuesday evening to defend himself, but even that didn’t go well for him. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR