The 2nd Circuit Court Of Appeals has told Donald Trump that he has to comply with a House subpoena to turn over his financial records, including those from Deutsche Bank. This is just the latest setback for the President in a long line of legal defeats over his finances. This ruling will be appealed, but with EVERY lower court now saying he can’t hide these records, it will become harder for the SCOTUS to overturn them. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s going on.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.