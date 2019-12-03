CBD (cannabidiol) supplements have increased in popularity in recent years after they were shown to have a variety of potential health benefits. However, recent third-party testing has found that many CBD supplements contain barely detectable traces of CBD, and in some cases, the CBD products didn’t contain any CBD at all. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this with Scott Hardy, President of Top Class Actions.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins: In recent years, CBD supplements and treatments have become hugely popular here in the United States. They can treat things, everything from epilepsy to sleep problems, to chronic pain. CBD has proven to be a huge valuable resource for American consumers. And unfortunately as we typically see, whenever something is popular, whenever something is effective, you’re going to have lots of companies come along and try to rip off American consumers. And it appears at this point that’s what’s happening with some of these CBD supplements.

Joining me now to explain what’s happening is Scott Hardy with Top Class Actions and Scott, this is the kind of thing we’ve seen before. CBD is effective, it is popular, so everybody wants to get in on it. And one of the best ways to get in on it is to sell CBD oil that actually doesn’t comply, contain CBD oil. So you don’t really have to use any active ingredients and you save a lot of money, but you’re really screwing over a lot of people in the process. Right?

Scott Hardy: Exactly. What you have are a lot of businesses that have popped up. I see them all over my town now. Big signs, CBD oil, CBD products, new places are popping up. A friend of mine who used to be a big marketing, own a big PR marketing agency, shuttered that and is now selling CBD oils and different products. And so you have cannabidiol, which is the active ingredient in the CBD treatments. And the issue is, as you mentioned, not only are all of these unregulated, but a lot of these companies either are putting too much cannabidiol in their, in their products or which is much more often happening is that there’s putting none or very little.

And so you’re buying these products, whether they be gummies or oils or vape and, you know, you can, you can vape CBD now and there’s just simply no CBD in it or there’s very little. And so a group of attorneys are actively going after these large companies that are selling millions and millions of dollars worth of products that aren’t delivering what they actually promised.

Farron Cousins: You know, that’s really disappointing to hear too, because again, these things are hugely popular now because they can treat a lot of different medical conditions. They have been hugely helpful for, for people with epilepsy, people with chronic pain, without having to turn to pharmaceuticals, which as you and I both know can be ridiculously dangerous. And so when these people out there with these problems go in and they say, okay, look, this is great. This is what I take, this is the supplement. Let me buy it here at this little shop.

They may be getting nothing at all. And then they may think because of that, oh, this doesn’t work for me anymore. Now I have to go back to the pharmaceuticals. You know, there’s that other part of it there that I don’t think a lot of people realize. If they think the CBD oil is not working for them, they go to something else. But it could turn out, they simply actually weren’t getting CBD oil in these supplements.

Scott Hardy: Exactly. If you’re not getting the cannabidiol within the actual product that you’re using, then, you know, you’re paying for essentially nothing. You know, we’ve got the FTC sent out warning letters to a number of different companies stating, you can’t make these promises. You can’t say that your product cures cancer. You can’t say that your product, you know, helps with insomnia and pain unless you have clinical trials that support it. And so some of these companies are being responsible and taking down their claims. Some of these companies aren’t making any of these wild claims, but a lot of them are. You know, they’re companies that are actively be investigated are like avid hemp gummies, freedom wellness, heavy harvest gummies, pure CBD vape cartridge.

It’s just a wide variety of products out there that attorneys are looking into and checking out these claims. And if they don’t deliver what they promise, then they’re going to get hit with a class action. And so if you bought one of these CBD products, you thought that it was gonna be magical and you didn’t get those benefits, submit your information to the attorneys. They’ll do some more research on it. It’s entirely possible they already have that company in their sites and they’re just looking for a potential plaintiff like you to set them straight.

Farron Cousins: The full list of products is available, just follow the link in the description of this video, it’s over there at Top Class Actions. If you have taken any of these, as Scott said, reach out to the attorneys, get on the list, become the lead plaintiff if you can, if you, if you want to go that route. But we’ve got to put a stop to this before the problem gets worse. As the CBD oils and supplements get more popular, more scammers are going to pop up unless we put a stop to it now. So again, link in the description of this video, it’s got the full list of products that have been tested, and while you’re there, make sure you sign up for their weekly newsletter. Stay on top of stories like this and so many others. Scott Hardy with Top Class Actions, thank you very much for talking with us today.

Scott Hardy: You’re welcome, Farron. Thanks for your time.