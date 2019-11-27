According to a new explosive report by Politico, Barack Obama had said in private months ago that he wasn’t going to intervene in the 2020 primaries…Unless it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to grab the nomination. And sure enough, as soon as Bernie’s numbers started to overtake the others, Obama started speaking out. Never calling out Sanders by name, he has bashed “progressive candidates” in closed-door meetings with fundraisers. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.