Donald Trump made the border wall a central part of his 2016 presidential campaign, and you can still hear the chants of “build the wall” at his campaign rallies today. But the fact that the wall has yet to be built is leaving a lot of diehard Trumpers angry, so the President has decided that he is now going to put Jared Kushner in charge of the project. This isn’t because he thinks Jared can handle it, its actually because he thinks the opposite. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.