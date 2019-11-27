Donald Trump made the border wall a central part of his 2016 presidential campaign, and you can still hear the chants of “build the wall” at his campaign rallies today. But the fact that the wall has yet to be built is leaving a lot of diehard Trumpers angry, so the President has decided that he is now going to put Jared Kushner in charge of the project. This isn’t because he thinks Jared can handle it, its actually because he thinks the opposite. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

