Via America’s Lawyer: Brigida Santos and Mike Papantonio discuss how the litigation against Juul for its aggressive marketing toward teens is a mirror image of what happened decades ago with the tobacco industry. Then, RT Producer Brigida hosts a panel discussion with attorneys Carissa Phelps and Kimberly Adams about how best to prosecute sex trafficking. A survivor herself, Carissa draws from her personal experience to urge people not to vilify those who resort to being prostituted as a means of survival.