In a Twitter thread this week, Donald Trump swore that he would be releasing his absolutely perfect financial records before the 2020 election, but the only thing they are going to show is that he’s much richer than we all think. There are several reasons why he is bringing this up again now, and none of them have to do with proving how wealthy he is. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

This week, Donald Trump swore that he would in fact release his financial records prior to the 2020 presidential election. But folks don’t get your hopes up because Donald Trump claims that the only thing that’s going to show is that he just has way more money than any of us think he actually has. In fact, here’s what Donald Trump tweeted out. This was a two part tweet, and here it is. Bob Mueller. After spending two years and $45 million went over all of my financials and my taxes and found nothing. Now the witch hunt continues with local New York, Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done. This has never happened to a president before. Where they are doing is not legal, but I’m clean. And when I released my financial statement, my decision sometime prior to election, it will only show one thing that I am much richer than people even thought. And that is a good thing. Jobs, jobs, jobs. Um, all right, here’s the thing, folks, I don’t even, I don’t even know how to really fact check this because every sentence contained a lie. So I guess we’re going to start at the top. Bob Mueller, after spending two years and $45 million, went over all my financials and my taxes and found nothing. First of all, the investigation did not cost $45 million that actually made a profit thanks to all the money and a property they confiscated from Donald Trump’s criminal friends. They made money on this thing. Uh, went over all my financials and my taxes. Uh, no he didn’t. No, he in fact did not go over that material. Uh, now the witch hunt continues. Bold law, Newark prosecutors going over every financial deal I’ve ever done. Again, that’s not true. They don’t have the records. Your lawyers at your request are still suing in federal court to block the release of those financial records. They don’t have them. They can’t go over them if they don’t have them. So there’s lie number three, and we’re only in sentence number two. This has never happened to a president before. Will. Part of the reason for that is because most of the president’s prior to you have been open and honest. But yeah, they actually have looked into other president’s financial records. Jimmy Carter specifically, which is why as I love to say, they made him sell his peanut farm. What they are doing is not legal. Okay, there’s lie number. What do we have? Five, six now? No, it is legal. It’s happening in the courts. And every time a judge has looked at it, they’ve said, okay, yes, you can continue. You can continue. Why? Because it is legal, but I’m clean. And when I released my financial statement, my decision sometime prior to election, well I’m gonna stop that sentence right there because here’s the thing. No you’re not. We know you’re not. You know you’re not. But you also understand that your financials are going to end up being released prior to the election, but you’re already trying to preempt it right now. Say that. It’s my decision so that when the Supreme court decides to not take the case so they can save face, you’re going to be like, well, I’m going to release him now. See, it was my decision. I’m such a great guy. I’m so open and honest. The courts had nothing to do with this. This was just when I had always planned to do it. So again, that’s a lie. It will only show one thing that I am much richer than people even thought. If that were the case, not only would you have already released them, you would show those financial records. Every time you talk to a reporter, every time you talk to the press, every time you were seen in public, you would have them stapled to the front of your very long tie. That’s how proud you would be if you were richer than we thought you were. Jobs, jobs, jobs. What the hell does that even mean? That doesn’t even fit into what you’re talking about here. Your personal wealth does it mean it creates jobs throughout the country? That’s so fricking weird. But Trump’s a weird dude and this is what we’ve come to expect from him. But I’ll tell you what not to expect from him. Him to willingly release those financial records. He is going to keep them hidden as long as possible because obviously there is something in there worth hiding.