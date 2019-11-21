During his testimony on Wednesday, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland made it crystal clear that Donald Trump was attempting to extort the Ukraine. But he didn’t stop with Trump. He also threw Giuliani, Attorney General William Barr, and a host of other Trump officials under the bus as well. The evidence is now clear: The President broke the law. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what Wednesday’s testimony means for the impeachment.

