Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins dive into tech behemoth Amazon’s new foray into the election systems of over 40 states across the US, further widening Jeff Bezos’s grip on modern society. Plus, Google has been found to be funneling money to organizations that are working to refute climate change. Then, RT correspondent Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to walk us through a lawsuit brought forth by the Massachusetts Attorney General against ExxonMobil, alleging the energy giant has long been aware of its products accelerating climate change, yet chose NOT to disclose relevant studies that might hurt the company’s bottom line.