Two New York State lawmakers are sponsoring an event kicking off a statewide campaign, promoting new legislation to decriminalize the victims of sex trafficking while holdings their exploiters accountable. The event, scheduled for Monday, November 25, will include New Yorkers for the Equality Model, a coalition of several victims’ advocacy and assistance organizations.

State Assembly member Tremaine S. Wright and Senator Liz Krueger have introduced legislation that would decriminalize sex work, a law that advocates hope will encourage victims who have been forced into prostitution to come out of the shadows and seek help. This past May, a coalition of 30 organizations, known as DecrimNY, held a rally at the state capitol in order to push measures that would “decriminalize, decarcerate and destigmatize” prostitution.

That coalition came together as local police stepped up their rate of arrest for loitering and soliciting – a campaign that disproportionately targeted black, Hispanic, and transgender women. Brad Hoylman, chair of the state Judiciary Committee, has said that New York’s loitering law has been “used to profile, harass, and arrest transgender people and people of color.”

The coalition has also been seeking expansion of New York’s “vacatur law,” first passed in 2010. This law expunges the records of those who have been forced into sex work by traffickers, but at present, only vacates arrests for prostitution. DecrimNY wants to see the law expanded to include charges of other crimes, such as theft, that victims are often forced to commit. The New York Assembly ended its legislation in June without taking action on the bill.

Next week’s event represents the latest push for legislation to decriminalize sex trafficking victims. In addition to Assemblywoman Wright and State Senator Krueger, the event will be attended by over a dozen victims’ and survivors’ advocacy groups, including the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women, Sanctuary for Families, the New York State Anti-trafficking Coalition, and World Without Exploitation.

Not all victim advocates support decriminalizing prostitution. Similar legislation introduced in the District of Columbia has been opposed by those fearing that such a law would only encourage sex traffickers and make it easier for them to operate. Bradley Miles, head of another sex trafficking victims’ advocacy and support organization, believes decriminalizing prostitution would “increase the risk…for vulnerable people” while creating a “trafficker’s dream scenario,” because pimps and customers would “no longer fear arrest.”

Proponents of decriminalization point out that victims hesitate to reach out to law enforcement because of the danger of being prosecuted themselves. Currently, the movement to decriminalize prostitution and expunge the records of sex trafficking victims is gathering momentum across the country, despite fears that decriminalizing sex workers would open a floodgate for illegal sex trafficking. One thing that both sides agree on: the system must be made safe for victims so they can come forward without fear of legal consequences.

The New Yorkers for the Equality Model event is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 25, between 6:30 and 8:30 PM, and will be held at MadeBWe at 902 Broadway, near the historic Flatiron Building.