on today’s show…

Eric Levitz, from New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, will join us to explain why leftism doesn’t sway nonvoters, but according to recent polls, Bernie Sanders does.

Heather Parton from Salon, will work a little overtime this week, helping me run down a major news week.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Rebecca Parson, who is running for Congress in Washington’s 6th District.

to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.