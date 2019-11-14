A District Court of Appeals ruled yesterday that Donald Trump’s lawsuit to stop the release of his tax returns cannot move forward, meaning that the President either has to appeal to the Supreme Court or hand it all over. Eight of the eleven judges on the court voted to stop Trump’s lawsuit, and he has nowhere to go but to SCOTUS now. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.