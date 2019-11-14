A District Court of Appeals ruled yesterday that Donald Trump’s lawsuit to stop the release of his tax returns cannot move forward, meaning that the President either has to appeal to the Supreme Court or hand it all over. Eight of the eleven judges on the court voted to stop Trump’s lawsuit, and he has nowhere to go but to SCOTUS now. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what’s happening.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR