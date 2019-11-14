Republicans walked away from Wednesday’s impeachment hearing believing that they had won the day. The truth is that they didn’t corner any witnesses, they didn’t contradict any testimony with facts, they just sat there monologuing the entire time about how stupid the whole thing is. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains how Republicans struck out on day one, and why that sets the stage for even more failure down the road.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR