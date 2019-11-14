Republican Representative Mark Meadows told reporters after day one of the impeachment hearings that everyone can have a different opinion of what the “truth” actually is, showing that Meadows doesn’t actually understand the meaning of the word “truth.” There is only one version of the truth, and right now that version isn’t jiving with what Meadows and the Republicans want, so they will continue to lie and mislead the public about what’s happening. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.