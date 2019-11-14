Fox News has uncovered the biggest scandal ever from the impeachment hearings! That scandal happens to be the fact that former State Department official George Kent…drank a lot of water. That’s it. That’s the scandal. Fox host Lauran Ingraham and her guest spent far too much time attacking this man for his water bottle, while ignoring what actually happened at the hearing. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

