Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss how although the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has historically funded Republicans, we’re seeing a political pivot as it is now funneling money to centrist Democrats, who hope to preserve the relationship between Wall Street and Capitol Hill. Also, President Trump has promised to allocate $600 million of surplus military equipment to police departments nationwide, further militarizing our law enforcement agencies.

