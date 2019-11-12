Via America’s Lawyer: Legal journalist Mollye Barrows joins Mike Papantonio to talk about the gruesome killing of nine Americans in Mexico who were part of a Mormon community. The massacre has been linked to Mexican drug cartels, prompting Trump to push for even stricter immigration policy and to offer Mexico assistance in a “war” on the cartels.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Mike Papantonio: President Trump is offering to help Mexico wage war against the monsters that reportedly attacked and killed nine American women and children near the border. This is the latest in a series of brutal attacks by drug cartels. It’s fueling Trump’s campaign calls for a crack down on immigration and is going to have Trump reelected as president. That’s all part and parcel of what’s going on. I’ve got Legal journalist Mollye Barrows with me to talk about this a little bit more. First of all, this story, it’s, it’s, it’s an awful story.

Mollye Barrows: It’s horrific.

Mike Papantonio: These are missionaries, basically.

Mollye Barrows: A Mormon family.

Mike Papantonio: Mormon family, they’re in Mexico. Tell me what happens.

Mollye Barrows: Dual citizenship, this is a family that’s been in the area for a long time. Several vehicles, they were going to a wedding in the Mexican country, you know, just over the border. Basically they were attacked by cartels. Vehicles were shot up. Two of the vehicles haven’t been found. They may still be looking for those at the moment, but one that was found had also been burned. And inside they have, well so far there’s been a total of nine people that were killed. Four adults, two children, I believe. Four small children and two infants, twin babies.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, so here’s what’s happening politically. That’s an awful story. You put that in the hands of a demagogue.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: You put that in the hands of, of Donald Trump.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: And all of a sudden you have, you have this war that’s taking place. It’s an unofficial war.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: And what the Progressive’s don’t seem to understand, they can’t get in their thick head is this is where Trump wins. Because anytime you create that type of hysteria, the cartels coming across the border, it looks like a Mad Max movie.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: That’s, those are, that’s the imagery that’s being propounded here.

Mollye Barrows: The fodder.

Mike Papantonio: And it’s not just, you know, Trump’s delivering the imagery. Conservative, conservative media is picking up on it. You can’t hardly go to a conservative site without seeing this story and a whole list of the brutal killings of police officers.

Mollye Barrows: That’s right. Beheadings, fires, entire cities basically tortured and people fleeing for their lives. And in fact, you just had a cartel last month holding the entire Mexican government hostage because they had captured El Chapo’s son. They were holding him and they basically took several police officers and others hostage and said, we’re going to kill them unless you let him go and they gave in.

Mike Papantonio: Police officers were apologizing to Chapo, El Chapo. Okay, now here’s where, here’s where the rubber meets the road. The Mexican PR, you know, the folks in charge of this in Mexico are going to have the biggest impact on Trump being elected because this single issue, this, this fear issue, this hysteria issue, it’s starting to look real.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: It’s starting to look real to the American public and they’re saying, look, you know, you’re just a matter of miles across the border. We now have cartels moving into the United States. You saw the meth lab that was broken up with cartels. You’re seeing every week, there’s a new story about cartels that have moved farther in the United States. Trump is taking that and his machine is using it. I’ve got a prediction.

Mollye Barrows: You’re right.

Mike Papantonio: Trump will be elect, will be reelected and this issue will have him reelected because the Progressive’s don’t get it.

Mollye Barrows: I know.

Mike Papantonio: No matter how much it’s in front of them. Now there’s this, another side to this.

Mollye Barrows: Yes.

Mike Papantonio: The other side is.

Mollye Barrows: These immigration policies are actually fueling, making more business opportunities for the cartel.

Mike Papantonio: Okay, explain that.

Mollye Barrows: At the end of the day, they have their business model of taking advantage of weaknesses. You have families that are fleeing the violence that they create all the way from central America all the way up to the Mexican border. Once they get here, some have to seek asylum, but now because of the Trump administration policy that they implemented in July, that says you have to seek asylum from the first country you come into. You’re not seeing the huge wave of central American asylum seekers because they’re having to stop in Mexico and other countries on their way up. But not to be out done, the cartels are now recruiting Mexican migrants to do the same thing.

So the border patrol is reporting an uptick in Mexican and border crossings as well as asylum seekers because the, all of them want to skip the violence and the, and the, and the lack of economic opportunity. They want to support their families. But, basically these cartels are charging and smugglers are charging $10,000 just to float families across the border. So it’s creating more opportunity for them to make more money and then they pay fees to the cartels for allowing them to do business.

Mike Papantonio: Okay. So the…

Mollye Barrows: Human trafficking.

Mike Papantonio: Here’s what’s going to happen between now and the election. You’re going to have a dozen movies like the Rambo movie that just came out.

Mollye Barrows: Right, right.

Mike Papantonio: Where it is war against the cartels. The American, and it’s a reality.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: There is reality to what’s happening here. But what, what the Progressive’s are unable to do is to take that reality and take the sting away from…

Mollye Barrows: Address the real issues, and not make it a politicized issue and let this demagogue continue to make people, drive fear-mongering and, and make them make bad political decisions.

Mike Papantonio: Well, they’re making bad political decisions.

Mollye Barrows: They have no critical thinking skills, Pap.

Mike Papantonio: Well, there is right now, this, it, right now when you have real facts.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: When you have real people being beheaded and their heads thrown across the border. Where the mayor that speaks up against the cartel is murdered along with his family.

Mollye Barrows: Right, that happened several years ago as well.

Mike Papantonio: Yes. Where you have journalists that were being gunned down in the street, the American public is saying, uh uh.

Mollye Barrows: We don’t want that.

Mike Papantonio: That ain’t gonna happen here. And Trump, Trump and the, it’s not just Trump, it’s the whole conservative infrastructure.

Mollye Barrows: You’re right.

Mike Papantonio: That’s now taking that.

Mollye Barrows: Politicizing it.

Mike Papantonio: And they’re making it work for him and I, I gotta say, I’ll say it again. Trump’s going to be reelected.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: He’s not going to be impeached. He’s going to be reelected. And if I, if I drill down on the thing that has him reelected, it’s this very thing.

Mollye Barrows: Right.

Mike Papantonio: Mollye, thank you for joining me. Okay.

Mollye Barrows: Thanks Pap.