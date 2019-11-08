on today’s show…

Cornell Professor, Thomas Pepinsky, will be here to explain why an impeachment fight might be scarier than we think.

David Dayen, from The American Prospect, will list the House Democrats that Big Pharma calls upon to protect their profits.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to help me run down this week’s election results and the latest on the impeachment hearings.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Russ Cirincione, who is running for Congress in New Jersey’s 6th District.

