The latest round of polling for Democratic candidates shows that Bernie Sanders is the candidate that voters trust most on the issues. And not just some issues, but ALL issues. From healthcare to the economy, immigration to foreign policy, Democratic voters say they trust Bernie more than any other candidate. But there’s a catch with this poll, and Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what it is and how to overcome it.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR