On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump, Jr. shared a Breitbart article that not only named the person they believed to be the Ukraine whistleblower, but also laid out a conspiracy theory that this person was a Democrat who worked closely with “anti-Trump forces” in 2016. While the identity has yet to be confirmed, the fact that the President’s son is putting another person’s life in danger shows how low this family will sink to protect their corrupt empire. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

