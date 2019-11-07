During a $2,800 per person fundraiser on Tuesday evening, Joe Biden accused Elizabeth Warren of being an “elitist.” He also claimed that Warren was condescending, which is his way to fight back after she said he was running in the wrong primary. Still, there’s an incredibly amount of irony and a complete lack of self-awareness for Biden to make these claims while sucking up to wealthy donors. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

