Just one day after claiming that the media needs to unmask the whistleblower, Republican Senator Rand Paul told reporters that the President has the Constitutional right to face his accuser. If Paul knew the Constitution a little better, he’d understand that the 6th Amendment protections he’s talking about only pertain to criminal trials, and that hasn’t started yet for Donald Trump. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains what Rand Paul is trying, and failing, to do for the President.

Transcript:

