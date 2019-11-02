Dick Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, claims that Hillary Clinton will likely enter the 2020 Presidential race because she believes, according to Morris, that God put her on this earth to be president. As hokey as that claim may be, and regardless of the truth behind it, the last thing this presidential race needs is Hillary jumping into the mix. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

This past Sunday on a radio show, former Bill Clinton adviser, Dick Morris, said that Hillary Clinton believes that God put her on this earth to be the president of the United States. Here is exactly what Mr. Morris had to say about it. He said, my feeling is that she wants to asked if she’s going to jump into the 2020 race. My feeling is that she wants to, she feels entitled to it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the earth to do it, but she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad. Now, before I read more about what Mr. Morris had to say, let’s analyze that little bit of word salad. Now he thinks that Hillary Clinton feels that God put her on this earth to run for president. Now, that’s not surprising and I fully believe that that is what Hillary Clinton does believe. However, Hillary Clinton did not say this, that we know of. So Mr. Morris here is kind of speculating about how Hillary Clinton feels and what she may do with the race. So, okay, maybe she doesn’t feel that way. That’s kind of irrelevant as Hillary Clinton herself should be at this point too. But he goes on to say something that when I read this, absolutely just set me off. She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it. And if he goes away, there’s an opening for her. He’s obviously next in line for it.

This is how establishment Democrats feel. They don’t feel like they have to go out there and earn this by earning the trust and respect and love of the American voters, they feel like they’re next in line for it. It’s my turn to be president. Mr. Obama said I could be president next. And I, and I firmly believe that they do feel that way. I mean, how you saw Hillary Clinton supporters back in 2016 first of all, calling her the most qualified person to ever run for president. Now, she was hugely qualified, but the most qualified give me a break. You people worship her like she is a deity. They say that she’s, she’s paid her dues. Whoa. Back the heck up on that. Paid her dues. No, no, no, no, no. Money’s paid their dues to be president of the United States. Nobody’s waited in line long enough to be president of the United States.

No one is owed the presidency of the United States. But you’re in politics long enough. You play the DC game long enough, and that’s what they do. They tell you that it’s your time. You’re the next in line. As Dick Morris said about Joe Biden, this is all you. You got this. We’re gonna put everything we have behind you to prop you up and do what we can to save you when you get in trouble. And that’s not how this system works. And yes, folks, this does show the Democrats on the inside can be just as corrupt as Republicans because there is nobody, nobody, and I don’t care how much you like them on the democratic side of the aisle that is owed the presidency, that is next in line for the presidency. You earn that crap through the voters. And if you can’t do that, then you get nothing because you were apparently owed nothing.

That line set me off, set me off more than Hillary Clinton. Think thinking God wants her to be president, but it also terrifies me a little bit too because it shows that the establishment is going to prop up Biden as long as they can and when he fails, when he fails, not if we could be looking at Hillary Clinton entering the race and heck it could be after you know, the first sets of primaries and caucuses because she can afford to lose those. Those don’t really mean much in terms of number of pledged delegates so she could jump in when a super Tuesday and then suddenly we’re back in the same position we were in in 2016 looking at another four years of Donald Trump because she’s not going to beat him now cause she didn’t beat him then. I know she won the popular vote. Folks. I know it. I’ve said it a thousand times. Unfortunately that means nothing. That means nothing in our electoral system.

Hillary Clinton has had her chance and then Hillary Clinton had her second chance. She blew it both times. The public does not like her. If she had gone against any Republican that wasn’t Donald Trump, not only would she have still lost the electoral college, she probably would’ve lost the popular vote as well. We saw her net negative approval ratings folks, and yeah, trumps were worse, but hers were also really bad. Can we all agree to move on, move on from Hillary, move on from bill and for the love of God. I better not see anybody else out there promoting Chelsea Clinton as the next in line for the throne, but unfortunately we’re already starting to see him say that too.