on today’s show…

Anat Shenker, host of the podcast Brave New Words, will join us to discuss the issue of racial and economic divide, and how Progressives can address the issue head on against The Right.

Nomiki Konst and Mayor Heidi Harmon will join us to discuss their organization, Matriarch, which aims to help working women get elected to office.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to help me run down a bad week for Trump in the news.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Morgan Harper, who is running for Congress in Ohio’s 3rd District.

to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.