Via RT America: Holland Cooke and attorney Archie Lamb take a deep dive into the raging California wildfires, and how regional utility giant PG&E is under assault for putting the profits of shareholders over the safety of residents. With wildfires raging THROUGHOUT the Golden State, and PG&E ALREADY in bankruptcy proceedings for their negligence contributing to wildfires in years past, where’s the accountability here? Hundreds of thousands of CA residents are now left to deal with rolling blackouts on top of continuous fire hazards from worn-down utilities.