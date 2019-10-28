Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins walk us through just why so many large corporations are jumping to the defense of DACA. Plus, Elizabeth Warren and the looming threat she poses to Wall Street and Big Tech, should she win the Democratic nomination. Then, RT’s Brigida Santos joins Mike Papantonio to break down a report showing how Jeffrey Epstein’s company Southern Trust managed to secure over $200 million in funding even AFTER he’d been convicted of pedophilia. Also, Mike Papantonio is joined by legal journalist Mollye Barrows to talk about the sentencing of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger for the murder of Botham Jean in his own apartment last September.