Via America’s LawyerMike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss how federal courts have been flooded by Republicans under Trump’s presidency, filling over one hundred vacancies left by Obama. Also, Farron Cousins cast the spotlight on the now-infamous attorney Michael Avenatti, who is being charged with fraud, embezzlement, extortion, and tax evasion. Plus, investigative journalist Ben Swann joins Mike Papantonio to break down the cozy relationship between federal intelligence agencies and the media.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

