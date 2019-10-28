Via America’s Lawyer: Mike Papantonio and Trial Lawyer Magazine editor Farron Cousins discuss how federal courts have been flooded by Republicans under Trump’s presidency, filling over one hundred vacancies left by Obama. Also, Farron Cousins cast the spotlight on the now-infamous attorney Michael Avenatti, who is being charged with fraud, embezzlement, extortion, and tax evasion. Plus, investigative journalist Ben Swann joins Mike Papantonio to break down the cozy relationship between federal intelligence agencies and the media.