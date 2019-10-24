Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder.

We are on the road this week, so enjoy this “best of edition,” and we’ll be back next week with an all new show.

Pam Vogel, from Media Matters, will join us to report on the manipulative ads Sinclair Broadcasting is forcing local anchors to read, now airing across the country.

Trita Parsi will join us to discuss two major upcoming nuclear moves involving the Iran Deal and North Korea.

Ari Berman, from Mother Jones, will explain why Donald Trump is planning to rig the census.

Heather “Digby” Parton from Salon will be here to break down this week’s biggest news stories

And Mike Konczal will join us to talk about his piece where he asks the question, “Why Are There No Good Conservative Critiques of Trump’s Unified Government?”

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.