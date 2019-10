Alan Dershowitz has filed a counter lawsuit against one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims who has accused Dershowtiz of having sex with her while she was a minor. Dershowitz has denied all of the allegations against him, but his friendship with Epstein and his presence at many of Epstein’s parties and events has proven to be a bad look for the once-famed lawyer. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.