Speculation continues to swirl around Washington regarding the exact identity of the informant who publicized Trump’s exchanges with Ukraine, but many have their doubts that this leak can be traced back to an individual. After all, we’ve seen a cozy relationship develop between the federal agencies and the media when it comes to leaking information throughout the Russiagate narrative. Some are pointing to these leaks as concerted efforts among the intelligence community to take down the presidency. Mike Papantonio and Ben Swann discuss this.

Mike Papantonio
https://trofire.com/americas-lawyer/
Mike Papantonio is an American attorney and television and radio talk show host. He is past president of The National Trial Lawyers, the most prestigious trial lawyer association in America; and is one of the few living attorneys inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. He hosts the international television show "America's Lawyer"; and co-hosts Ring of Fire Radio, a nationally syndicated weekly radio program, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Sam Seder.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR