Speculation continues to swirl around Washington regarding the exact identity of the informant who publicized Trump’s exchanges with Ukraine, but many have their doubts that this leak can be traced back to an individual. After all, we’ve seen a cozy relationship develop between the federal agencies and the media when it comes to leaking information throughout the Russiagate narrative. Some are pointing to these leaks as concerted efforts among the intelligence community to take down the presidency. Mike Papantonio and Ben Swann discuss this.