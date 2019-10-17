Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Progressive Superstar and New York Times Best-Selling Author, Thom Hartmann, will join us to discuss his new book, “The Hidden History of the Supreme Court and the Betrayal of America.”

Adam Green, from the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, will be here to discuss last week’s Democratic Debates.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to help me run down a massive news week.

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Kara Eastman, who is running for Congress in Nebraska’s 2nd District.

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.