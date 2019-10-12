The Trump administration is arguing in court right now that the Affordable Care Act should be completely struck down. And even though Republicans have been trying to do this for years, they actually don’t want to win just yet. Officials in the Trump administration have admitted that, if they win the court case, they will ask the court to stay the ruling until AFTER the 2020 election, because they know it’ll cost them votes. Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.

I know it’s hard to forget because of all of the crimes the president seems to be committing. Most of them just right out in the open now. But we also have to remember that his administration is actually still making rules and still trying to do really horrible things to this country that are not illegal and therefore unfortunately not getting the uh, air time that they deserve. And one of those things folks happens to be the fact that Donald Trump and his department of justice, along with 18 Republican attorneys general from across the United States are arguing in court that the entirety of the affordable care act should be struck down. The entire affordable care act should be gone. That is what the Trump administration is arguing in court right now for the fifth circuit. But here’s the thing, Republicans, including the Trump administration itself, according to interviews that the Washington post did with current administration officials say that they’re very worried about this court decision and that if they get the decision they want, which is that the affordable care act gets struck down, they’re going to ask the judge, the court, the circuit to a stay the ruling until you know, after the 2020 election and should they lose the court case? Obviously they’re going to appeal it, but they’re going to ask that the appeal be delayed before it goes to the Supreme court till after the 2020 election. Now, why on earth if they’d been fighting so hard for nearly 10 years to dismantle the affordable care act, would they not want to do this right before the presidential election? The answer is because they know that the public actually likes the affordable care act, as crappy as it is. Here’s the thing, folks, for a very long time, support for the affordable care act was about 50 50 on a good day, you could find plenty of polls that showed majority didn’t like it. Plenty of the show to majority did like it, but it all evened out to about 50 50 until again, year and a half, two years ago. Remember when Republicans had all their majorities, they had the Supreme court, they had the presidency, house and Senate, and they said, we’re going to repeal the affordable care act. We’re going to do this. Suddenly the public realized, especially by having all those town halls where they called out those Republicans, they realize they like it and ever since then the affordable care act has had a net positive approval rating. People like it now, but the administration, the Republicans all over the country don’t want to give up that fight because it’s a thing that Obama did. They hate Obama with a blind passion that makes no sense. So they want to get rid of it, but they don’t want to feel the repercussions of their own policies. So they want the courts to not give them a positive ruling until after they all get reelected. Then at that point to hell with everybody, we don’t care. You lose your health care. We don’t care if you can’t get covered for preexisting conditions. We’ve already admitted that we don’t have a backup plan. So yeah, oops, you’re all screwed. But we got reelected so nothing else matters. This is the plan that they’re doing right now, folks, right now. This little disgusting, deceitful plan is in motion by the Trump administration and scores of Republicans all the way from the state level to the Senate. This is what they’re trying to do. You know how we defeat this, not just at the ballot box first, we do have to defeat it at the ballot box and then we can defeat it once and for all. Enact Medicare for all. Get every single person in this country covered for their entire health spectrum. Whatever it is you need, you’re covered. Go to a doctor, whichever doctor you want, we don’t care. You’re covered prescription drugs. Here you go. You already paid for it with your a premium that’s actually lower than the premium you pay now. So everybody’s fine. So then, then watch Republicans try to challenge that in court, right? What’s going to happen if Democrats like Bernie Sanders succeed? And giving everybody in this country, healthcare, every single person and corporate, uh, premiums that your boss pays for, you disappear. They don’t have to pay that money anymore. That’s more money in their pockets. You John Q taxpayer, have more money in your pockets. Cause yeah, your taxes went up a little bit, but your insurance premiums disappeared and the taxes aren’t as high as your premiums were. So you’re saving money too. And again, best of all, you go to any doctor you want. Anytime you have a problem, you get your medicine, you move on with your life, fewer people die. Productivity goes up because there’s fewer sick days from people too scared to go to the doctor. Everybody wins. And if Republicans try to take that away from us, it doesn’t matter if you’re left, right or center, there will be a revolt in this country because people are going to like it. How do we know that? Oh, because Medicare as it stands right now for the elderly has an overwhelming approval rating of more than three quarters of people on it. Say that they like it, they love it. But that’s the only way to end this Obamacare drama once and for all. And I can tell you one person who’s never going in that drama, Joe Biden, Joe Biden, is staking his entire presidential campaign on the fact that he worked with that Obama guy, and this is their baby, and he’ll never let anyone touch it. And if we leave it as it is, or if we enact any kind of half-assed Medicare, for some people who may think they want it, plan Republicans will dismantle it in the future. The only way to prevent that full coverage for everyone then nothing they can do about it.