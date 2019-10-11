Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Supreme Court Expert, Scott Lemieux, joins us to discuss why Justice John Robert’s could block a progressive agenda, and why the next President should follow through anyway.

Dave Zirin, from the Edge of Sports Podcast, will be here to explain why a recent tweet from an NBA general manager has China in an uproar, and we’ll talk about a recent law that was signed in Californiathat aims to allow college athletes to profit from endorsements.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to help me run down a packed news week.

