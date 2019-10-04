Welcome to Ring of Fire Radio, I’m Sam Seder

on today’s show…

Eric Levitz, from New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, will be here to explain the Bernie versus Warren debate we need.

The Executive Editor of The American Prospect, David Dayen, will tell us why we are living in an era of zero accountability when it comes to Trump’s Impeachment.

Heather Digby Parton will be here to help me run down an important week in the news

And our progressive candidate spotlight this week will be with Albert Lee who is running against incumbent, Earl Blumenauer, in Portland’s 3rd District.

Don’t forget, you can go to www.rofpodcast.com and sign up for the free one hour version of the Ring of Fire Radio Podcast and if you want the full show commercial free, become a member. That’s the best way to support this show.