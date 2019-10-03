Donald Trump admitted that he spoke to the President of the Ukraine about Joe Biden. It was in the phone call summary that the White House released. But in spite of this admission, only 40% of Republicans actually think Trump mentioned Biden in that phone call. Republican voters are living in the same alternative reality as Donald Trump, as Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins explains.

Transcript:

*This transcript was generated by a third-party transcription software company, so please excuse any typos.

Farron Cousins
Farron Cousins is the executive editor of The Trial Lawyer magazine and a contributing writer at DeSmogBlog.com. He is the co-host / guest host for Ring of Fire Radio. His writings have appeared on Alternet, Truthout, and The Huffington Post. Farron received his bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of West Florida in 2005 and became a member of American MENSA in 2009. Follow him on Twitter @farronbalanced

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR