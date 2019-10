The IRS came under fire recently after it was revealed that they are auditing poor people at the same rate that they audit the top 1% of income earners. The agency finally responded to these criticisms and they admitted that its just a lot cheaper to go after poor people than it is to go after the rich people who are actually dodging taxes. Maybe they’d have more money if they actually audited the rich people? Ring of Fire’s Farron Cousins discusses this.